Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Elections 2020: Trump alleges 'major fraud', says he will be going to Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday alleged "major fraud" in the 2020 presidential election and said he will be going to the Supreme Court over the same.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:34 IST
US Elections 2020: Trump alleges 'major fraud', says he will be going to Supreme Court
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday alleged "major fraud" in the 2020 presidential election and said he will be going to the Supreme Court over the same. Addressing his supporters from the East Room in the White House, Trump said, "We want voting to stop."

"We'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list... as far as I'm concerned, we've already won," said Donald Trump. Voting has closed in the US and all eyes are on the vote counting to decide the race for the White House between incumbent President Trump and his rival, veteran Democrat Joe Biden.

Democratic presidential nominee Biden has garnered a lead of 220 electoral votes against Trump's 213 votes in the US presidential polls, according to current projections by CNN on Wednesday. To win the presidency, either Trump or Biden must acquire over 50 per cent of the electoral college vote, which is 538 in total. Therefore, each candidate must get a minimum of 270 electoral votes to clinch the presidency.

Biden is projected to win Washington, Oregon, California, Illinois, New Hampshire and New Mexico. California has one of the biggest shares in the Electoral College, with 55 votes, while Illinois also has a significant contribution with 20.

Biden is also projected to win Colorado, Connecticut, Vermont, Delaware, Washington, DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. According to the projections, Trump is expected to win Wyoming, Missouri, Utah, and Kansas. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Banks drag FTSE 100 lower as U.S. election race gets tight

Londons FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, with banks, commodity sectors bearing the brunt of a selloff as early results from the U.S. election showed a very tight race between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe...

Hungary's daily coronavirus tally rises to 4,219, topping 4,000 for the first time

Hungary reported 4,219 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest single-day tally so far with new infections topping 4,000 for the first time.The daily death toll also rose to a record high of 90. The total death toll rose to 2,063...

Give copy of plea over Disha Salian's death to Maha govt: HC

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked an advocate to serve to the Maharashtra government a copy of his petition that seeks court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The p...

Delhi saw jump in new COVID-19 cases in last few days. We can call it third wave: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi saw jump in new COVID-19 cases in last few days. We can call it third wave CM Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020