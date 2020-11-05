China temporarily suspends entry into China of foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas, residence permits

Left Menu
Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, China has announced its decision to temporarily suspend the entry into China of foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits, the Chinese Embassy in India stated on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:42 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, China has announced its decision to temporarily suspend the entry into China of foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits, the Chinese Embassy in India stated on Thursday. The Chinese Embassy/Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits.

According to an official statement issued by the Embassy, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits. The Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits." The Embassy further said, "Foreigners holding Chinese diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not affected. Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China can submit a visa application to the Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after November 3 is not affected."

China will make further adjustment and announcement in accordance with the ongoing pandemic situation in a timely manner, the Embassy added. This comes in the wake of countries around the world slamming Beijing for delaying information on the coronavirus.

During the recently held United Nation General Assembly, US President Donald Trump took the platform to hit out at China and said that though it has been 75 years since the end of World War II, once again the world is engaged in a great global struggle due to China virus.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

