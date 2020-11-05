Left Menu
US Elections 2020: Trump says, 'STOP THE COUNT!'

While the US awaits the final results of the votes cast on November 3, President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded the vote count be stopped.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:28 IST
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

While the US awaits the final results of the votes cast on November 3, President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded the vote count be stopped. Taking to Twitter, Trump said, "STOP THE COUNT!"

In another tweet, he said, "ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!" This comes as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads Trump in several states including Arizona and Nevada.

Earlier, President Donald Trump's re-election campaign had filed a lawsuit to stop ballot counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania and to prevent the counting of absentee ballots in Georgia that it claims arrived after the deadline on Election Day. The USA Today reported that the announcements of the Pennsylvania and Michigan lawsuits came shortly before Biden was projected on Wednesday afternoon to win Michigan. As of Wednesday afternoon, he led President Donald Trump by about 46,000 votes with 96 per cent of the estimated votes tallied. (ANI)

