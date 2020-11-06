India summons Pakistan CDA, lodges strong protest over transfer of management of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib to non-Sikh body

India on Friday summoned Charge d' Affaires (CDA) of Pakistan High Commission and lodged its strong protest over Islamabad's unilateral decision to transfer of management and maintenance of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib to a non-Sikh body. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a briefing that Pakistan was told that the decision by Pakistan was "highly condemnable" and runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor as also the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

"Today evening, the CDA of the Pakistan High Commission was summoned and our strong protest was conveyed. It was also conveyed to him that this unilateral decision by Pakistan is highly condemnable and runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor as also the religious sentiments of the Sikh community at large," he said. "We have received representations from the Sikh community expressing grave concern at this decision by Pakistan targeting the rights of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan. Pakistan is called upon to reverse its arbitrary decision to deprive the Sikh minority community it's right to manage affairs of the Holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib," he added.

Answering a question about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks pertaining to India, he said it was an attempt to distract attention from problems that Pakistan faces. "We should ignore such irresponsible statements. It is an attempt to distract international and domestic attention from the enormous socio-economic and political problems that Pakistan faces," Srivastava said. (ANI)