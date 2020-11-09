Left Menu
Police arrest 4 people for 'significant damage' in unrest near school in France

Police arrest 4 people for 'significant damage' in unrest near school in France
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Security forces have arrested four individuals amid unrest that erupted in front of a school building in the northern French Compiegne commune, the local prefecture reported on Monday. "In #Compiegne, return to calm and situation restored. 4 arrests by law enforcement following significant and inadmissible material damage. We wish the slightly injured firefighter a speedy recovery," the prefecture tweeted.

The security forces and firefighting services arrived at the Mireille Grenet high school, in front of which a group of individuals, reportedly some 20 young people, lit pallets and bins on fire. When police officers and firefighters came to the scene, the perpetrators attacked them with projectiles. In addition, according to media reports, the attackers stormed a police car and stole several items, including a police helmet and several shields. The items were subsequently retrieved.

In this regard, earlier in the day, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced that the authorities are to consider legislation, under which those who sell mortar fires to amateurs would be charged with a six-month prison term and a fine of 7,500 euros (nearly $9,000). (ANI/Sputnik)

