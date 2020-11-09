Russia's Mi-24 shot down over Armenia outside combat zone
Russian helicopter Mi-24 was shot down in the Armenian airspace outside the combat zone, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.ANI | Moscow | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:58 IST
Moscow [Russia], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian helicopter Mi-24 was shot down in the Armenian airspace outside the combat zone, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Mi-24 helicopter crashed in Armenia near the village of Yeraskh after being fired at from the ground from a man-portable air defense system (MANPADS). As a result of the helicopter crash, two crew members were killed, one was evacuated with moderate injuries.
"Russian helicopter Mi-24 was shot down in the airspace over the territory of the Republic of Armenia outside the combat zone," Konashenkov said. (ANI/Sputnik)