PM Modi wishes Ukrainian President 'speedy recovery' from COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speedy recovery from COVID-19 and good health.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speedy recovery from COVID-19 and good health. "Best wishes for a speedy recovery and good health to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy," Modi wrote on Twitter.
Zelenskiy on Monday announced that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. "There are no lucky people for whom #COVID19 does not pose a threat. Despite all the quarantine measures, I received a positive test. I feel good & take a lot of vitamins. Promise to isolate me, but keep working. I will overcome COVID19 as most people do. It's gonna be fine!" he had tweeted.
Ukraine has so far reported 4,69,018 COVID-19 cases, 2,09,143 recoveries and 8,565 lethal cases from the disease since the start of the pandemic. (ANI)
