Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rises to 455

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 455 on Wednesday, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD).

ANI | Ulan Bator | Updated: 18-11-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 13:32 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Ulan Bator [Mongolia], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 455 on Wednesday, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD). "A total of 1,643 tests for COVID-19 were conducted at five laboratories across Mongolia in the past 24 hours and 20 of them were positive, bringing the national caseload to 455," Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's Surveillance Department, said at a press conference.

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted and reported in the capital city of Ulan Bator, Selenge, Darkhan-Uul and Govisubmer provinces, Ambaselmaa said. Mongolia on Sunday extended a nationwide lockdown to contain the pandemic for two weeks until Dec. 1. The earlier lockdown was imposed after the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case of local transmission, involving the wife of a 29-year-old infected Mongolian transport driver.

Of all confirmed cases, 329 patients have recovered so far, with no deaths reported, according to the NCCD. Authorities of the country have urged the public to stay at home and maintain good hygiene habits. (ANI/Xinhua)

