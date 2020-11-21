India is committed to support dispute resolution sector, says Shringla
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 22:42 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday said that India is committed to supporting the dispute resolution sector and encouraging the development of the sub-continent as an important global hub for international arbitration.
Speaking at the third Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)-India Conference, Shringla said, "India is committed to supporting the dispute resolution sector and encouraging the development of the sub-continent as an important global hub for international arbitration."
"We have proactively reviewed and modernised our arbitration legislation reflecting international best practices to make sure that our laws stay up-to-date, and support the needs of users of arbitration," he added. (ANI)
