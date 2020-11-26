Left Menu
Australian envoy, Adani Group chairman discuss bilateral partnerships between India, Australia

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met at the corporate headquarters in Ahmedabad to discuss issues such as bilateral and strategic partnerships between India and Australia, Adani Group's plans for expansion of its solar power generation capacity and Australia's support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative among others.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:35 IST
Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell. Image Credit: ANI

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met at the corporate headquarters in Ahmedabad to discuss issues such as bilateral and strategic partnerships between India and Australia, Adani Group's plans for expansion of its solar power generation capacity and Australia's support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative among others. Both parties discussed the confluence of indigenous art and culture of both nations. The Indian and Australian artists have jointly commissioned a sculpture at Adani Group headquarters depicting subconscious connection rooted in the nature that surrounds Gonds from Madhya Pradesh and the Warlpiri people from Australia.

High Commissioner O'Farrell visited the sculpture and appreciated the artwork embodying the two cultures from distant geographies in a harmony. "What an incredible collaboration by Indigenous Australian and Indian Gond artists, celebrating ancient links between the Australian flag and Indian flag. It was a pleasure to see this sculpture in Ahmedabad while meeting the world's largest solar power generation owner and major investor in Flag of Australia," O'Farrell said referring to the artwork and his meeting with Adani, on a microblogging site Twitter on Thursday.

The visit by the High Commissioner O'Farrell was in accordance with the friendly relations enjoyed by both the nations as they strive towards like-minded goals and is expected to further strengthen the existing bonds between India and Australia. "It was a pleasure hosting Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell to India today. I was energized to discuss India's efforts in the climate agenda and specifically Adani Group's commitment to the energy transition. As leaders in solar power, we continue pioneering the shift towards alternate fuels such as green hydrogen," said Adani after the meeting.

India has made concentrated efforts to tackle the challenges posed by climate change through an ambitious solar power generation capacity addition programme. Adani Group has emerged as the largest solar power project developer in the world and aiming to have 25 GW of renewable energy projects in its portfolio. Adani and O'Farrell deliberated on the faster transition to cleaner energy. (ANI)

