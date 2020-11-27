Brazil reports 37,614 new COVID-19 cases

Brasilia [Brazil], November 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The Brazilian Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 37,614 new COVID-19 cases with 691 more deaths, raising the national count to 6,204,220 with 171,460 deaths. Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, next to the United States and India.

After seeing a decline in daily deaths and cases since September, the Latin American country has witnessed a rise in both categories in November, accompanied by an increase in hospital occupancy in large cities. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city, has seen occupancy rates at both public and private hospitals top 90 per cent. Local authorities are considering reopening field hospitals to deal with the overflow of patients. (ANI/Xinhua)