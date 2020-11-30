Lahore once again ranked world's most polluted city

Lahore was once again found to be the most polluted city in the world, according to US Air Quality Index's data on Monday. Citing the data, The News International said Lahore reported a particulate matter (PM) rating of 423.

The other city that has once again made the list of the top 10 most polluted cities was Karachi. Lahore's AQI fell in the range of 301 and higher, which has been classified as "hazardous", said The News International.

On November 23, Lahore that topped the list of most polluted cities in the world as its air quality index (AQI), was over six times the safe limit. Citing the data by IQAir, a Swiss air technology company that pulls together air quality indices from across the world, Geo News reported that on November 23 morning, Lahore was engulfed in a grey haze and recorded an AQI of 306. (ANI)