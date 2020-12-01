Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll of healthcare workers in Pakistan due to COVID-19 reaches 100

At least 100 healthcare workers have died from COVID-19 in Pakistan as concerns grow over lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers in the country's second coronavirus wave.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:00 IST
Death toll of healthcare workers in Pakistan due to COVID-19 reaches 100
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 100 healthcare workers have died from COVID-19 in Pakistan as concerns grow over lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers in the country's second coronavirus wave. The count shared by the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) includes doctors, nurses and medics have who put their lives at risk to care for others since the first case of the virus was reported in Pakistan in late February, reported Geo News.

Of the 100 who died during the pandemic, 71 were doctors, 26 paramedics, two nurses and one a medical student, according to the official figures. At least 10,300 healthcare professionals have been infected with COVID-19, with the highest number of infections reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 2,638, followed by 2,463 in Sindh and 2,534 in Punjab.

The NCOC said that 51 infections were reported in the country among healthcare providers in the last 24 hours. Geo News reported that doctors say that they are again dealing with a shortage of PPE equipment as COVID-19 infections are soaring after a slump in August and September.

A doctor at the Mayo Hospital said that the hospitals will be able to purchase the protective equipment for the next six months only when funds are released by the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government. The hospital has 981 N95 face masks when it needs 12,000, and 87,300 surgical masks when it needs a minimum of 200,000.

"At the moment, we don't have any protective equipment whatsoever," Geo News quoted a senior doctor at Jinnah hospital in Lahore. At Jinnah hospital, 22 healthcare workers from the Radiology Department were tested on November 19. Of them, 14 tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, Pakistan has a total of 400,482 COVID-19 and has reported 8,901 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read: Nawaz Sharif's PML-N slams Imran Khan govt for mistreating party chief Shehbaz Sharif

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vodafone Idea hikes select postpaid plan rates by Rs 50 in UP East

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has raised the price of select postpaid plans by Rs 50 in the UP East circle, according to details available on the companys website. Vodafone Idea customers will have to pay Rs 649 per month for the postpaid ...

Honda posts 55 pc rise in sales in November at 9,990 units

Honda Cars India on Tuesday reported a 55 per cent increase in domestic sales at 9,990 units in November. The company had sold 6,459 units in the domestic market in November 2019, Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL said in a statement.Exports stood ...

Indonesia's Consul General meets Puducherry Lt Governor, CM

The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia Agus P Saptono met Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy here on Tuesday. Saptono met Bedi at her office here, according to a release from the office of the Lt Go...

Ethiopia war may turn into guerrilla insurgency

Ethiopias nearly month-long war against rebellious northern forces may be transforming into a guerrilla conflict, experts said on Tuesday, even though federal troops declared victory after capturing the Tigrayan regional capital at the week...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020