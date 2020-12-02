Left Menu
My mother came to America to pursue better life, says Neera Tanden

US government is meant to serve all the American people alike including Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, all of whom deserve to know that their government has their back, said Neera Tanden, the newly-appointed director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 08:34 IST
My mother came to America to pursue better life, says Neera Tanden
Neera Tanden, the newly appointed director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). (Photo Credit: Biden-Harris Transition Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

US government is meant to serve all the American people alike including Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, all of whom deserve to know that their government has their back, said Neera Tanden, the newly-appointed director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Speaking during the introduction of members of President-elect Joe Biden's economic team, the Indian-American appointee said, "Like the Vice President-elect's (Kamala Harris) mother, Shyamala, my mother, Maya, was born in India. Like so many millions, across every generation, she came to America to pursue a better life. I was raised in a suburb of Boston -- a middle-class kid."

"Now, it's my honor to help shape those budgets and programs to keep lifting Americans up, to pull families back from the brink. To give everybody the fair chance my mother got, and that everyone deserves." Tanden said she strongly believes that the US government is meant to serve all the American people -- Republicans, Democrats, and Independents alike.

Talking about her journey in the US and her Indian origin, she said, "I'm here today thanks to my mother's grit, but also thanks to a country that had faith in us, that invested in her humanity, and in our dreams. I'm here today because of social programs. Because of budgetary choices." Biden's pick to lead the powerful White House budget office has generated early controversy, emerging as an immediate target for conservatives and Republican lawmakers. Neera is said to have run in trouble with some of the Republican senators due to her comments about certain members of the Senate.

The other key members of the economic team also delivered speeches including Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury; Wally Adeyemo, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury; Cecilia Rouse, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers; and Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey, members of the Council of Economic Advisers. (ANI)

