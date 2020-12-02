Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Russia hold consultations on UNSC issues, agree to deepen cooperation on counter-terrorism

India and Russia on Wednesday held consultations related to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) related issues, and both sides agreed to deepen cooperation on counter-terrorism at multilateral platforms, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:46 IST
India, Russia hold consultations on UNSC issues, agree to deepen cooperation on counter-terrorism
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India and Russia on Wednesday held consultations related to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) related issues, and both sides agreed to deepen cooperation on counter-terrorism at multilateral platforms, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. According to an official release, Vikas Swarup, Secretary, MEA led the Indian delegation for consultations on UNSC-related issues with officials of the Russian foreign ministry.

The Russian delegation was led by Sergey Vasilyevich Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and included other Russian Foreign Ministry officials. MEA informed that the Russian side welcomed India taking up the non-permanent seat at the UNSC for the period 2021-22, and both sides held wide-ranging discussions on issues on the UN Security Council agenda and recent developments.

Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation on counter-terrorism at multilateral platforms. The Indian delegation also briefed Russia on its priorities during its upcoming UNSC tenure and they decided to work closely together, given the common challenges faced and in keeping with their long-standing Special and Strategic Privileged Partnership. India is set to join the UNSC as a non-permanent member for a two-year term beginning in January 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 in Delhi: 3,944 fresh cases from record nearly 79K tests; death toll 9,342

Delhi recorded 3,944 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5.78 lakh on Wednesday, while 82 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,342, authorities said. These fresh cases came out of the recor...

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in world first

Britain approved Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation programme in history with a shot tested in wide-scale clinical trials. Prime Minister Bori...

Lucideus unveils 'SAFE Me' app for cybersecurity

Cybersecurity firm Lucideus on Wednesday announced the launch of SAFE Me app that will provide users with insights on aspects like security and their exposure on the dark web. The app will not ask for permissions to device features, and lev...

Israel edges towards early election amid Netanyahu-Gantz feud

Israel edged closer on Wednesday towards a fourth national election in two years after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus main governing partner, Benny Gantz, backed an opposition move to dissolve parliament.Parliament gave preliminary appr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020