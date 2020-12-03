Left Menu
Active coronavirus cases surge past 50,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan has crossed 50,000 mark in the number of active COVID-19 cases, reaching yet another grim milestone as the second wave of virus surge across the country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-12-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 14:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has crossed 50,000 mark in the number of active COVID-19 cases, reaching yet another grim milestone as the second wave of virus surge across the country. Geo News citing National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) data reported 3,499 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 406,810 as active cases climb to 51,654.

The pandemic's pace in Pakistan has quickened as the tally crossed 400,000 on December 1 with at least 29,881 new cases reported in the last 10 days only, Geo News quoted NCOC data. The highest number of coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours was reported in Sindh with 1,983 infections while Punjab came second with 727 new cases, Islamabad recorded 417, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 218, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 85, Balochistan 53, and the occupied Gilgit Baltistan 16.

With the virus claiming 39 lives, the country's death toll climbed to 8,205, out of which 3,091 are recorded in Punjab, 2,968 in Sindh, KP has reported 1,378 deaths, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 173, Balochistan 169 and the occupied Gilgit Baltistan 97. (ANI)

