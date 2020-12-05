Left Menu
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 46,884 to 6,533,968 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 05-12-2020 08:12 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 08:12 IST
COVID-19 cases in Brazil surpass 6.5 million-mark
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Brasilia [Brazil], December 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 46,884 to 6,533,968 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday. The death toll has risen by 694 to 175,964 people within the same period of time. More than 5.7 million have recovered in Brazil since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 50,434 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 755 fatalities. Brazil comes third in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States and India, which have recorded more than 14.3 million and 9.5 million COVID-19 patients, respectively.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 65.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.5 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

