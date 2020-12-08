Left Menu
Farmers, businessmen from J-K take part in UAE-India Food Security Summit to promote horticulture

A delegation of farmers, growers, businessmen and government officials from Jammu and Kashmir is participating in the UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020, with an aim to promote horticulture produce of Union Territory in the international market and tap the Gulf trade.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:34 IST
Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary for Department of Agriculture . Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of farmers, growers, businessmen and government officials from Jammu and Kashmir is participating in the UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020, with an aim to promote horticulture produce of Union Territory in the international market and tap the Gulf trade. The event, which is organised by the Consulate General of India in Dubai in association with the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and Invest India from December 7 to December 10, brings several key stakeholders from both the countries on one platform to share their experiences, deliberate on solutions and explore ways to further increase the collaboration in the food security sector.

According to an official statement, Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary for Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir, is leading the delegation to the event, which will be attended by prominent businessmen, investors and representatives of the public sector organisations, business enterprises and institutions from both India and the UAE. "The summit will see discussions and presentations on food processing, equipment and technology, dairy product development and infrastructure including development of logistics and integrated cold chains, regulatory requirements for imports, investments into food parks, agro-processing clusters, infrastructure development for fishing harbours and showcase milestones by Indian companies in aquaculture, hydroponics, saline irrigation and agritech-vertical farming besides business to business, Government to business, Government to Government meetings and exchange of some MOUs with various multi-national companies of UAE, fruit show and B2B meetings are also expected during the event," the statement read.

The Council Office of India will arrange B2B, G2B and G2G meetings and more trade agreements between two partner countries are also expected. There will be every support from the UAE and India to promote Jammu and Kashmir Horticulture and connected sectors, observed the event, it added. Navin Kumar Choudhary enumerated the list of potential buyers which inter alia included Lulu Supermarkets, Choitram Supermarkets, Carrefour Supermarkets, Taj Hotels and Catering Dubai, Al Adil Supermarkets, Waitrose Supermarkets and Emirates airline Catering Services.

Besides, the delegation elucidated several health benefits of Kashmiri apple, pear, walnut, Kashmiri organic almonds by elaborately explaining its nutritional value of minerals and vitamins besides highlighting their disease-fighting factors. The Jammu and Kashmir official delegation also comprises of Director Horticulture Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Agriculture Economist, Directorate of Agriculture Production and Farmer's Welfare, Jammu, K K Sharma and Additional Secretary Horticulture Department, Jahangir Hashmi besides progressive growers and traders of apple and food industry.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

