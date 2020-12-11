Left Menu
No compromise on scientific, regulatory norms regarding safety, efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that India was ensuring that there was no compromise of scientific and regulatory norms regarding the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo Credit: Twitter/ Harsh Vardhan). Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that India was ensuring that there was no compromise of scientific and regulatory norms regarding the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines. Vardhan, while digitally addressing the Inter-Ministerial meeting on Vaccination of South Asia against COVID-19 by the World Bank, reminded everyone of the strong political commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been personally supervising the vaccine production by visiting the manufacturing facilities of pharmaceutical companies engaged in the production of vaccines.

"It is expected that the vaccine will be available in the coming few weeks and the vaccination process will kickstart in India as soon as it is approved by the concerned regulatory agency. With stringent oversight, we are ensuring, that there is no compromise on scientific and regulatory norms, stretching from the safety of the trials to the efficacy of the vaccines," he said. He further detailed how leveraging the existing digital interventions of India's Mission Indradhanush immunization programs, the country is building the advanced CO-WIN digital platform.

The platform will allow citizens to self-register for vaccination, monitor their status, and be provided with a QR code-based electronic vaccination certificate upon completion of the process. The Minister added that the government has analysed the present requirement of vaccines and is working towards augmenting capacities, healthcare infrastructure and workforce.

During the meeting, Vardhan also informed the audience of the vaccine distribution expertise, production and storage capacity of India along with the presence of an experienced and vast network of professionals to streamline Covid-19 vaccination. "India's world-class research institutes have spearheaded the campaign against Covid-19 and are currently working towards facilitating capacity building for producing, distributing and administering the vaccine. 260 vaccine candidates are in different stages of development globally. Out of these, eight are scheduled to be manufactured in India, including three indigenous ones. We have enthusiastically leveraged the support of international partners like Oxford University, UK, and Thomas Jefferson University, USA, for vaccine research with Indian entities, both public and private," he said.

Commenting on India's approach towards the Covid-19 pandemic, Vardhan stated that effective planning and strategic management on the country's part has enabled it to keep the coronavirus cases at 7,078 per million, against the global average of 8,883. "The fatality rate is 1.45 per cent, well below the global average of 2.29 per cent," he said.

He concluded his speech by honouring the courage and sacrifice of numerous corona warriors across the globe, who have been at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19. (ANI)

