Pakistan's NACTA warns of terrorist activity during PDM rally in Lahore

Ahead of opposition's 11-party alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) public gathering in Lahore, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Thursday warned that the banned organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) could carry out terrorist activity in the country during the rally on December 13.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-12-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 08:23 IST
Pakistan's NACTA warns of terrorist activity during PDM rally in Lahore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of opposition's 11-party alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) public gathering in Lahore, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Thursday warned that the banned organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) could carry out terrorist activity in the country during the rally on December 13. The counter-terrorism watchdog expressed it is not sure on the whereabouts of the anticipated terrorist attacks as they could not pinpoint the exact spot, reported ARY News.

The planned insurgency coincides with the PDM rally planned in Minar-e-Pakistan, it noted, while warning that TTP could target Lahore and the activity of the alliance. According to ARY News, NACTA noted that since its earlier terrorism scheme was foiled, the frustrated TTP could improvise their plans and has highly advised strict security measures with foolproof surveillance for suspicious movements.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan made an appeal to the PDM to postpone the anti-government rally in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus as opposition parties have refused to back down over their decision to hold the December 13 'jalsa' in Lahore. The Pakistan government also flooded the Minar-e-Pakistan lawns in a "failed effort" to stop PDM from holding the sixth rally on December 13.

In an interview to a private news channel last week, the premier said the government has decided against allowing the Opposition to hold the public gathering, Geo News reported. "We will file FIRs against everyone -- from the kursi wala to the sound system handlers but won't stop them [Opposition leaders] from going there," he said. The PDM has held five similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta and Multan since October 16. (ANI)

