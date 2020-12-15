Left Menu
Jaishankar meets UK Foreign Secretary Raab to discuss bilateral issues

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is in India for a four-day visit, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 11:19 IST
United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is in India for a four-day visit, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday. External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest are on the agenda.

"EAM @DrSJaishankar welcomed his British counterpart UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest are on the agenda," Srivastava wrote on Twitter. Raab arrived in India on Monday. The UK Foreign Secretary was received by Joint Secretary (Europe West) Sandeep Chakravorty.

Raab will also hold meetings with the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, and the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal. The External Affairs Ministry said that Raab's visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education, and health sectors in the post-Covid, post-Brexit context. (ANI)

