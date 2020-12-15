Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan police officer killed in Kabul shooting, 2 wounded

A police officer was killed and two police were wounded in a terrorists' ambush in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on early Tuesday, reported a local TV channel.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 15-12-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 11:37 IST
Afghan police officer killed in Kabul shooting, 2 wounded
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): A police officer was killed and two police were wounded in a terrorists' ambush in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on early Tuesday, reported a local TV channel. The Tolo News TV reported that the police were standing outside a police checkpoint along a main square in Butkhak locality in Police District 12, in the eastern part of Kabul when armed militants fired on them roughly at 6:30 a.m. local time.

The terrorists fled the scene and an investigation has been launched to the incident, according to the report. Tuesday's shooting was the latest in a string of targeted shooting. A judge was killed in a shooting in neighboring Sayyed Noor Mohammad Shah Mina over the weekend.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read: Afghans fleeing upsurge in violence face cold welcome in Kabul

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Navy senior-most submariner passes away due to Covid complications

Seniormost submariner of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Srikant, passed away due to Covid-19 related complications at Base Hospital in New Delhi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.He was the Director General of Project Seabird.Ea...

Trial for Regeni murder will reach 'shocking' truth, says Italian prime minister

A trial over the disappearance and murder of student Giulio Regeni in Cairo in 2016 is an instrument to reach the truth, which is expected to be shocking, the Italian prime minister said in an interview published on Tuesday. Italian prosecu...

Brisbane Heat, Lynn and Lawrence fined for breaching CA's COVID protocols

Cricket Australia on Tuesday confirmed that Brisbane Heat and players Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence have been sanctioned under the CA Code of Conduct following the completion of an investigation into an incident in Canberra on Saturday, Decem...

Yogi Adityanath pays floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary, in Hazratganj in Lucknow, on Tuesday. While addressing the gathering, Chief Minister said, Sardar Vallabhbhai Pate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020