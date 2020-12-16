5.0-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Hokkaido Prefecture region

Tokyo [Japan], December 16 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 struck the Hokkaido region in Japan's northernmost prefecture, the Japanese weather agency said Wednesday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor's epicenter was located at a latitude of 42.7 degrees north and longitude of 144.2 degrees east and occurred at a depth of 60 km. (ANI/Xinhua)

