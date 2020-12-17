India, Maldives hold discussions on cordial, multi-dimensional partnership

A Defence Cooperation Webinar and Expo between India and Maldives were held on Thursday, wherein both sides spoke on close, cordial and multi-dimensional relationship between the two countries. According to an official release, the theme of the webinar was 'Joint Indo Maldives High-Level Defence Engagement', and was organised under the aegis of Department of Defence Production (DDP) and Ministry of Defence (MoD) through Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

This webinar is a part of Aero India 21 series of webinars which is being organised to boost defence cooperation and engagements with friendly foreign countries. Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary (DP), mentioned that India has a pre-eminent position in the Maldives and remains a committed development partner for a stable, prosperous and peaceful Maldives, in accordance with the "Neighbourhood First" policy of the government.

He further added that the objective of initiatives like 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' was to create an environment where India is integrated with the global ecosystem, like producing cost-effective quality products to cater to the requirement of the world, especially the friendly nations, including the Maldives. During the webinar, the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) made a detailed presentation on their requirements and 11 Indian Defence Companies highlighted their capabilities, product offerings and solutions.

The meeting was attended by over 375 participants including MNDF Chief of Defence Force Major General Abdulla Shamaal, Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives Shri Sunjay Sudhir and other senior MoD officials. (ANI)