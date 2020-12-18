Left Menu
US Navy Secretary visits Western Naval Command HQ

US Secretary of Navy Kenneth J Braithwaite visited Western Naval Command headquarters in Mumbai Thursday and interacted with Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, CinC, WNC, said the public relations officer, defence, Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:27 IST
The US Secretary of Navy, Kenneth J Braithwaite visited Western Naval Command headquarters in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of Navy Kenneth J Braithwaite visited Western Naval Command headquarters in Mumbai Thursday and interacted with Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, CinC, WNC, said the public relations officer, defence, Mumbai. "The US Secretary of Navy, Mr Kenneth J Braithwaite visited the Western Naval Command in Mumbai on 17th December. He interacted with Vice Adm Ajit Kumar, CinC WNC and also visited the new aircraft carrier dock at naval dockyard," the PRO said in a tweet.

The tweet added, "The visit will further strengthen the existing India-US Defence relationship." (ANI) The visit comes after India and the United States on Tuesday signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) and four more documents during the third 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the BECA was signed between the Ministry of Defence and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), Department of Defense of United States of America. BECA allows the militaries of the two countries to share geospatial information, high-end military technology and classified satellite data on defence-related issues. (ANI)

