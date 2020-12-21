German Health Ministry confirms suspension of Air Traffic with UK over new Covid-19 strain
German Healthcare Minister Jens Spahn confirmed on Sunday that Germany was suspending the UK-bound flights starting from midnight, and introducing restrictions for South African flights on Monday due to the mutated Covid-19 strain discovered in both countries.ANI | Berlin | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:32 IST
Berlin [Germany], December 21 (ANI/Sputnik): German Healthcare Minister Jens Spahn confirmed on Sunday that Germany was suspending the UK-bound flights starting from midnight, and introducing restrictions for South African flights on Monday due to the mutated Covid-19 strain discovered in both countries. According to Spahn, the new coronavirus variant discovered in the United Kingdom and South Africa is an expected turn of events, however, "the rapid spread [of the virus], which is suspected of this mutation, changes a lot."
"Therefore, it is important to stop Germany's and continental Europe's air traffic [with the United Kingdom]," the minister said on air the ARD broadcaster. Spahn added that so far there was little information and the authorities needed to be vigilant.
"Therefore, as a result of cooperation with the Department of Transport, all planes from the UK have been canceled starting from midnight. Tomorrow we will publish a federal government decree restricting entries from the UK and South Africa, where there is a similar mutation of the coronavirus," the minister noted. (ANI/Sputnik)
