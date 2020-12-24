Left Menu
Development News Edition

California becomes first US state to surpass 2 million COVID-19 cases

California has become the first US state where the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 2 million, according to figures published by Johns Hopkins University.

ANI | Maryland | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:27 IST
California becomes first US state to surpass 2 million COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maryland [US], December 24 (ANI/Sputnik): California has become the first US state where the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 2 million, according to figures published by Johns Hopkins University. According to the latest data, a total of 2,010,004 cases of the infection and 23,651 coronavirus-related fatalities were registered in California.

A mandatory self-isolation regime is currently in place in four out of five California regions covering over 98 percent of the state's population. This regime was introduced due to a shortage of intensive care beds and over growing number of new cases. On December 5, Californian authorities introduced a stay-at-home regime after the region fell below 15 percent of intensive care unit availability. Governor Gavin Newsom said earlier this week that this regime would likely be extended.

The United States has confirmed over 18.4 million cases of COVID-19 and over 326,000 fatalities since the start of the pandemic. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Thousands of migrants lose shelter, after camp destroyed in fire

Nearly all infrastructure at the Lipa Emergency Tent Camp, which housed about 1,400 migrants, has been destroyed or badly damaged. This number is in addition to some 1,500 migrants, asylum-seekers and refugees including women and children ...

Nigeria: NSCDC deploys 1,335 personnel in Benue Command

Around 1,335 personnel are been deployed to ensure a peaceful festive celebration during the Yuletide in Nigeria, said Benue Command the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, according to a report by Today Ng.Reportedly stated in ...

Pondy CM firm on New Year bash, says none has power to ban it

Puducherry, Dec 24 PTI Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Thursday reiterated the decision of the territorial government to permit New Year celebrations with adherence to COVID-19 safety norms. Addressing the National Consumer D...

J-K : One terrorist eliminated in Baramulla encounter, operation underway

An unidentified terrorist was gunned down in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla on Thursday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police. One unidentified terrorist killed in an e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020