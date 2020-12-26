Left Menu
BHRC to hold vigil for activist Karima Baloch in Toronto

The Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) of Canada will hold a vigil here on Saturday in the memory of rights activist Karmina Baloch, who was found dead early this week in suspicious circumstances.

ANI | Toronto | Updated: 26-12-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 10:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) of Canada will hold a vigil here on Saturday in the memory of rights activist Karmina Baloch, who was found dead early this week in suspicious circumstances. The vigil will be organised at HarbourFront near Ferry Terminal for Centre Island on Saturday, December 26 at 1 pm.

The dead body of Baloch, a well-known human rights and political activist who took refuge in Canada after fleeing Pakistan in 2015 due to serious threats to her life in Balochistan, was found in Ontario Lake Toronto harbourfront Monday morning after being missing on Sunday afternoon. Human rights activists have demanded a probe into the death of the activist. Protests and marches are being held in various cities in support of Baloch.

Expressing grave concern over the death of Baloch, the BHRC had said: "We also take this opportunity to extend our sympathies to her family. According to Karima Baloch's family and friends, she had recently received threats from unknown individuals because of her political and human rights activities. We share her family's concerns surrounding Karima's case and, therefore, urge the Toronto Police to consider and evaluate all the relevant factors and information to conclude." On Thursday, the "Friends of Karima Baloch" staged a protest outside the Toronto police headquarters and demanded justice for Karima Baloch.

The protesters raised slogans -- "Who killed Karima Baloch? Pakistan", "Pakistan Intelligence Get out of Canada", "Toronto Police Do More Investigation" and "Justice for Karima Baloch". Despite Christmas eve and COVID-19 lockdown, dozens of protesters managed to gather outside Toronto Police Headquarters. They rejected Toronto police findings of no foul play about Baloch's mysterious death. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

