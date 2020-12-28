Belarus reports 1,841 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 188,000

Minsk [Belarus], December 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Belarus reported 1,841 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its total to 188,588, said the health ministry. As many as 1,385 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 167,421, the ministry added.

So far, 1,394 people have died of the disease in the country, including nine new deaths, it said. By Monday, Belarus has conducted 3,933,309 tests, with 9,230 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. (ANI/Xinhua)