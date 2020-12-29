Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Left Menu
Over two million individuals in the United States have received the first of two coronavirus vaccine shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data revealed on Monday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Over two million individuals in the United States have received the first of two coronavirus vaccine shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data revealed on Monday. The CDC has reported that 2,127,143 individuals in the United States have received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine while 11,445,175 does have been distributed throughout the US.

As per the Johns Hopkins University's data, more than 19.2 people tested positive for the coronavirus and over 334,000 died. The average daily cases per 100k in the last seven days are at 54.5 as the US continues to be the worst affected country by the pandemic. As the vaccination process is ongoing in the US, pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Monday that the coronavirus vaccine to countries in the European Union has been delayed due to a "minor logistical issue."

"We have rescheduled a limited number of our deliveries. The logistical matter has been resolved and those deliveries are now being dispatched," CNN quoted Pfizer as saying in a statement. "There are no manufacturing issues to report," the pharmaceutical giant said.

Transporting the newly-developed Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has proven to be a major logistical challenge, as the vaccine has to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, or -94 degrees Fahrenheit, while in transit, CNN reported. (ANI)

