Indian envoy meets Nepal minister, assures cooperation in procurement, supply of COVID-19 vaccine

India's Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra met country's new Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi on Thursday and reiterated India's continued support in common efforts to deal with COVID-19 including cooperation in procurement and supply of the vaccine.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:40 IST
Indian envoy meets Nepal minister, assures cooperation in procurement, supply of COVID-19 vaccine
Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra met newly appointed Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi on Thursday. (Photo credit: Twitter/India in Nepal). Image Credit: ANI

A tweet from Indian Mission in Nepal said that the Indian envoy reiterated India's "continued support to the government, health professionals and people of Nepal in our common efforts to deal with the pandemic, including cooperation in procurement and supply of COVID-19 vaccine".

Six COVID-19 vaccines are in different stages of clinical trial in India. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

