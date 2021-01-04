Colombia reports 9,412 new COVID-19 cases

Bogota [Colombia], January 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia registered 9,412 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 1,675,820, health authorities said Sunday.

Meanwhile, the country reported 200 more deaths, raising the national death toll to 43,965, said the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, adding that 1,542,353 patients have so far recovered.

The Colombian government has extended the health emergency until Feb. 28, urging people to avoid crowds and observe measures to curb the spread of the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)

