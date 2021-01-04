Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bilawal Bhutto says national dialogue possible only after resignation of 'illegitimate' PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday asserted that the option of dialogue at the national level will only be possible after the incumbent premier Imran Khan steps down from his post.

ANI | Thatta | Updated: 04-01-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 12:18 IST
Bilawal Bhutto says national dialogue possible only after resignation of 'illegitimate' PM
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday asserted that the option of dialogue at the national level will only be possible after the incumbent premier Imran Khan steps down from his post. "Once the incumbent anti-people and illegitimate puppet prime minister steps down, this will pave the way for such a dialogue," he told a press conference, reported Dawn.

Bhutto-Zardari was on a visit to Thatta to offer his condolences to the family of the late Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, a former adviser to the Sindh chief minister. He said the only platform for a national dialogue would be the parliament, but before any such dialogue, the Prime Minister has to resign so that a political solution on issues faced by the people can be chalked out.

Lambasting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its poor performance, the PPP chairman said every segment of society, including farmers, labourers and small traders were fed up of it. "People are unable to send their children to schools and buy them essentially required commodities, medicines etc due to inflation and unemployment," he said.

Bhutto-Zardari further argued that Imran Khan could not even provide relief to workers by increasing their salaries nor could it raise the pension of retired people, while tariffs on electricity and gas continued to build up. He also said the premier has pushed Pakistan's economy in shambles with its growth rate fallen below those of Bangladesh and Afghanistan. He also accused the government of pleasing 'mafias' by extending bailout packages worth billions of rupees to them.

Furthermore, Bilawal strongly condemned the killing of over 10 coal miners in Balochistan and asked the government to ensure the safety and security of the workers, while demanding the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), reported Dawn. "Ever since the current government has come to power, we have been witnessing escape of terrorists from the custody of law enforcement agencies," he claimed.

He also slammed Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed for not fulfilling their responsibilities and victimising the opposition and threatening the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders instead. He also reaffirmed PPP's key role in the struggle against the federal government's move to occupy provinces' islands.

Bilawal's statement comes after the PDM held a political rally against the government in Bahawalpur. The 11-party opposition alliance has demanded the resignation of Imran Khan till January 31. (ANI)

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader attacked in Bengal's Asansol

BJPs West Bengal state committee member Krishnendu Mukherjee on Monday alleged that TMC goons have opened fire on his car in Asansol in Paschim Barddhaman district but he was saved by a whisker as the assailants failed to open the vehicles ...

Light to moderate rain in several places of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall triggered by a western disturbance was recorded at some places in Rajasthan since Sunday morning. Sawaimadhopur recorded 43 mm precipitation, followed by Kota 15.7 mm, Bundi 14 mm, Jaipur 7 mm and Chittorgarh 4 mm...

Cochin Shipyard declares an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share

Public sector Cochin Shipyard on Monday declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per shareIn a regulatory filing, Cochin Shipyard said the board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs 10 each...

World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the worlds biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use. Lauding the scient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021