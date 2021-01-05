Myanmar logs 111 human trafficking cases in 2020

Yangon [Myanmar], January 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar logged a total of 111 human trafficking cases in its states and regions last year, state-run media reported Tuesday, quoting the Anti-Trafficking Police Force's figures as saying. During the whole of 2020, 167 people including 39 young girls were victimized while 339 traffickers were charged in connection with the cases.

Regionally, Shan state registered with 37 cases, followed by Yangon region with 30 cases as well as Mandalay region and Kachin state with 10 cases each, among others. There were 22 domestic traffickings in persons in terms of forced labour, prostitution and forced marriage during the period.

In 2019, 358 people including 297 females were victimized in connection with 239 human trafficking cases across the country. Under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Law, people who smuggle women and children are sentenced to at least ten years or up to life sentence or fine while money or property received through trafficking will be confiscated by the government. (ANI/Xinhua)

