Pompeo says US values India as multilateral partner
The United States values India as a multilateral partner, said US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, citing cooperation between both the countries on various issues, including Afghan peace negotiations.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:48 IST
The United States values India as a multilateral partner, said US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, citing cooperation between both the countries on various issues, including Afghan peace negotiations. "Pompeo said the US values India as a multilateral partner, whether it is through the Quad, through new cooperation on Mekong regional issues, making Afghan peace negotiations successful, or working together during India's upcoming term on the United Nations Security Council," the US Department of State tweeted.
On Wednesday, Pompeo had praised External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar for his role in making US-India ties stronger. Earlier on Monday, India's flag was installed at the UNSC stakeout as the country begins its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN body for the 2021-22 period.
