Left Menu
Development News Edition

India stands ready to enhance Sri Lanka's capabilities to meet maritime, security challenges: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that COVID-19 has not dented the bilateral cooperation between India and Sri Lanka and given an opportunity to work even more closely together.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:21 IST
India stands ready to enhance Sri Lanka's capabilities to meet maritime, security challenges: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that COVID-19 has not dented the bilateral cooperation between India and Sri Lanka and given an opportunity to work even more closely together. Addressing a joint press conference with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena, Jaishankar said India stands ready "to enhance Sri Lanka's capabilities to meet growing maritime and security challenges".

"I believe COVID has given us an opportunity to work even more closely together. It has not dented our bilateral cooperation. The virtual summit between our prime ministers was the watermark of our relationship last year," he said. Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka, also called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Discussed cooperation for post-Covid health and economic recovery. India will be a reliable partner in Sri Lanka's development," he said in a tweet. He also thanked the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister for his invitation and hospitality.

"Appropriate that Sri Lanka is my first visit in 2021. Reviewed our cooperation and will work closely to fulfil the vision of our leaders," he said in another tweet. In his remarks at the press conference, Jaishankar said India stands ready "to enhance Sri Lanka's capabilities to meet growing maritime and security challenges".

He said India is looking forward to the early return of its fishermen detained in Lanka. "India and Sri Lanka joint working group on fisheries met recently where all outstanding issues were discussed. We look forward to the early return of our fishermen."

The minister also said that Indian businesses are very keenly interested to invest in Sri Lanka. "We have talked about special zones for pharmaceutical manufacturing and tourism." This is the first foreign visit by Jaishankar in 2021, and also the first by a foreign dignitary to Sri Lanka in the new year.

Gunawardena expressed gratitude to the Indian government for extending support in the past several months to mitigate the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "India's neighborhood first policy has made a positive impact on the health sector and economy during this period of unprecedented crisis," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PE deals jump 108 pc to USD 33.8 bn in 2020: Report

Close to USD 18 billion that Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail mopped up from a slew of private equity transactions in 2020 has pushed up the money inflows through this route by 108 per cent to USD 33.8 billion, according to an industry repo...

Pvt banks report healthy deposit accretions, sluggish advances growth in Q3

Small and mid-sized private sector banks have reported a healthy deposit growth in the third quarter, even as they have struggled to grow their loan books, as per exchange filings by three lenders. Despite interest rates being the lowest in...

Slow vaccine rollout stokes tensions among EU states

Frustration over the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has sparked tensions within the European Union, echoing disarray within the bloc at the beginning of the pandemic over sharing of protective medical equipment and the closure of borders...

Congress ropes in CMs, senior leaders to coordinate, manage party's campaign in poll-bound states

By Siddharth Sharma Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed senior observers for overseeing election campaign management and coordination in four states and one Union Territory, which will go to poll this year.Congres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021