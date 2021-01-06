Left Menu
India grants NRs 44.13 million to Nepal under Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Partnership

India on Wednesday gave a grant of Nepali Rs 44.13 million to Nepal for the construction of lab and library building for Shree Mahadev Higher Secondary School project in Humla District under Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Partnership as part of India's High Impact Community Development Project scheme programme.

06-01-2021
India on Tuesday gave a grant of NRs 44.13 million to Nepal under Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Partnership. (Photo credit: Twitter/India in Nepal). Image Credit: ANI

India on Wednesday gave a grant of NRs 44.13 million to Nepal for the construction of lab and library building for Shree Mahadev Higher Secondary School project in Humla District under Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Partnership as part of India's High Impact Community Development Project scheme programme. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of lab and library building for Shree Mahadev Higher Secondary School located at Chankheli-Darma was signed by the two neighbours.

According to an official statement by the Embassy, "The representatives of Embassy of India, Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration and Rural Municipality of Chankheli-Darma of Humla District signed an MoU for the construction of lab and library building for Shree Mahadev Higher Secondary School located at Chankheli-Darma." India has extended a grant of NRs 44.13 million for the project under Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Partnership under the High Impact Community Development Project scheme programme, read the statement.

"Since 2003, under High Impact Community Development Projects programme, earlier known as Small Development Projects, India has completed 428 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities in across all seven provinces of Nepal. Out of these, 14 are in Province-6, including one completed school in Humla District and 4 school construction projects are under various stages of completion," the Embassy added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

