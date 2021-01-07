Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We want our votes to count!': Pro-Trump demonstrators claim election to be 'stolen', demand overturn of poll results

As an unprecedented and violent situation unfolded at the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, several of US President Donald Trump's supporters reiterated his claims that the recently-concluded presidential election was 'stolen', and demanded their 'voices to be heard'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 08:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 08:27 IST
'We want our votes to count!': Pro-Trump demonstrators claim election to be 'stolen', demand overturn of poll results
A pro-Trump demonstrator near the US Capitol (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Reena Bhardwaj As an unprecedented and violent situation unfolded at the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, several of US President Donald Trump's supporters reiterated his claims that the recently-concluded presidential election was 'stolen', and demanded their 'voices to be heard'.

Many of the president's supporters called for their votes to be counted, demanding that the election results, already certified by the US Electoral College in favour of President-elect Joe Biden, be overturned. Speaking to ANI, Laurie Spencer, a pro-Trump demonstrator said, "I am here because Michigan's election was stolen and everyone is here to protest peacefully that our voices need to be heard and our votes need to count. I think we are all just standing up for our rights as Americans, the freedom to do everything we are allowed to do."

Another Trump supporter, Mark from Washington claimed that the people were angry because their voices had been stolen and they were cheated out of a rightful president. "The people are very angry. They are angry because their voices have been stolen, they have been cheated out of a rightful president and they are going to install someone who does not deserve to be president," he told ANI.

Mark also called Biden a 'corrupt, crooked' politician. "What you are saying here is people wanting their vote to count and wanting the right president, the rightful election to be in power, and that is President Trump," he added.

He also remarked that the Capitol police started pushing the protesters back as it was getting late and they were getting concerned about danger and injuries to the people. Meanwhile, another staunch Trump supporter, Ted Alexander, lamented the 'crumbling of virtues of the nation', and slammed the 'dishonesty and biasedness' of the mainstream press in the US.

"We know that our right to a free and fair election has been stolen and we can take a loss, we just want a fair election, and we believe that the swing states, the 6 states that are in question, should have another election. But they broke rules, their state rules, they broke our constitutional rules, they did fraud by machines and they did typical hand fraud. Everyone knows it," he said. He also mentioned that it was heartbreaking to see many Republican Senators just looked away from the issue.

A chaotic scene unfolded at the Capitol as supporters of President Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police. Several police officers sustained injuries, while one woman was confirmed dead after being shot in the chest. The protesters managed to overpower the law enforcement officers and swarmed the House and Senate chambers, leading to the evacuation of several Congressional buildings.

Several lawmakers slammed Trump for inciting violence, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top UN officials saddened by violent scenes at US Capitol building

Several thousand protesters marched on the US Capitol in Washington DC, the heart of American democracy and home to the House of Representatives and the Senate, after being addressed by President Trump and his supporters outside the White...

Kin get Rs 9.37L compensation for woman's death in accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal MACT here in Maharashtra has awarded a compensation of Rs 9,37,200 to the Kolhapur-based parents of woman who died in a road accident in 2019. The order was passed on January 1 and a copy of it was made av...

WRAPUP 10-Congress resumes certification of Biden's win after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of President Donald Trumps supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a stunning bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy and forcing Congress to suspend a session to certify Presiden...

Gunshots, broken glass as Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol

Security officers in dark suits drew their pistols and trained them on the shouting mob trying to smash their way through the door of the normally sedate House of Representatives chamber. The extraordinary scene unfolded amid the unpreceden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021