French President's top advisor says India's UNSC term critical for initiatives by two countries

India's two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council will be critical for both Paris and New Delhi to take initiatives related to the Indo-Pacific region and terrorist threats, Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President, has said. "India will be a member of the UN Security Council for two years. This will be a critical occasion for both of us to take initiatives whether it will be on the Indo-Pacific region or it is about addressing terrorist threats," Bonne said at an event here on Thursday.

"We need India..we want to develop ties with India in a long term approach," he added. Bonne thanked Indian authorities and civil society for the support when France was "under attack by some leaders in Turkey and Pakistan and in other countries".

"We very much appreciate the support we got not only from your authorities but also from Indian civil society when our country was under attack by some leaders in Turkey and Pakistan and in other countries," he said. India's tenure at the Security Council formally began on Monday with a flag installation ceremony.

Bonne is in India for annual strategic dialogue between the two countries. (ANI)

