Laos govt urges people to stay vigilant against second COVID-19 wave

The Laos Ministry of Health on Saturday urged people countrywide to remain vigilant and adapt to the new normal to avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

09-01-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Vientiane [Laos], January 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The Laos Ministry of Health on Saturday urged people countrywide to remain vigilant and adapt to the new normal to avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. Deputy Director-General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Laos Ministry of Health Latsamy Vongkhamsao told a press conference that risk remained for Laos of a second wave of COVID-19 as some neighboring countries continued to combat outbreaks.

Laos people nationwide should continue their efforts in implementing preventive measures, and it was essential that every person and all relevant authorities strictly abide by the new normal guidelines, said Latsamy. On Friday, a total of 2,894 people entered Laos through international border checkpoints. The temperature of each person entering Laos was checked and no one showed signs of fever.

According to the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, 2,410 people have been quarantined at 31 accommodation centers across the country. The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Laos remains at 41, with 40 of them have recovered and one patient is under observation in the hospital.

Laos confirmed its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

