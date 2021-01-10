Nepal PM Oli to address National Assembly today
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will on Sunday address the National Assembly, Khabarhub reported.ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-01-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 10:58 IST
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will on Sunday address the National Assembly, Khabarhub reported. According to officials, Prime Minister Oli, in his address, will speak on current issues of the country.
The meeting has been scheduled for 1:00 pm. Citing the Press Adviser to Prime Minister Oli, Surya Thapa, Khabarhub reported that the Prime Minister, in his address, will speak on current issues of the country.
This comes after Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Lower House on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's recommendation on December 20. After dissolving the Parliament, Oli also proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021. (ANI)
