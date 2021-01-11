Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia reports 8,692 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 214 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 8,692 within one day to 836,718, with the death toll adding by 214 to 24,343, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:50 IST
Indonesia reports 8,692 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 214 new deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 8,692 within one day to 836,718, with the death toll adding by 214 to 24,343, the Health Ministry said on Monday. According to the ministry, 7,715 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 688,739.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 2,461 new cases, West Java 1,475, Central Java 1,049, East Java 792 and South Sulawesi 616.

No more new positive cases were found in two provinces, namely West Sumatra and West Kalimantan. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Man held with 19 tortoise

The police on Monday arrested a man here and recovered 19 tortoise from his possession, officials said.During routine checking on Sunday night, the police stopped a man near Vikrampur culvert and recovered 19 tortoise from his possession, p...

Turkey probes Facebook's move to collect WhatsApp data

The Turkish Competition Board said on Monday it launched an investigation into WhatsApp and its owner Facebook Inc after the messaging app asked users to agree to let Facebook collect user data including phone numbers and locations.In a wri...

TD Bank faces Stanford Ponzi scheme liquidators seeking $5.5 bln in trial

Toronto-Dominion Bank will defend itself in a trial starting in a Canadian court on Monday in which liquidators of the collapsed Antigua bank of former Texas financier Robert Allen Stanford are seeking 5.5 billion in damages.The joint liqui...

US STOCKS-Futures ease from all-time highs as virus cases surge

U.S. stock index futures slipped from record levels on Monday, as investors assessed a surge in coronavirus cases and faltering economic indicators following a solid run on hopes of more fiscal stimulus.Global infections surpassed 90 millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021