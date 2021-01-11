Indonesia reports 8,692 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 214 new deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 8,692 within one day to 836,718, with the death toll adding by 214 to 24,343, the Health Ministry said on Monday. According to the ministry, 7,715 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 688,739.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 2,461 new cases, West Java 1,475, Central Java 1,049, East Java 792 and South Sulawesi 616.

No more new positive cases were found in two provinces, namely West Sumatra and West Kalimantan. (ANI/Xinhua)

