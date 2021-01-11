22 miners trapped in China's gold mine explosion
Updated: 11-01-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:05 IST
Twenty-two miners are trapped following an explosion at a local gold mine in east China's Shandong on Monday.
"22 miners are trapped underground following an explosion at a local gold mine in Qixia in Yantai, East China's Shandong. Contact has not yet been made with the workers: local authority," Global Times said on Twitter.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
