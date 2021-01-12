Trump, Pence meet for first time since Capitol riots

Left Menu
US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met at the Oval Office on Monday, marking the first time they have spoken since a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol last Wednesday where the two pledged to "continue the work" till their term ends on January 20.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 10:08 IST
US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met at the Oval Office on Monday, marking the first time they have spoken since a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol last Wednesday where the two pledged to "continue the work" till their term ends on January 20. CNN reported that a senior administration official said that they met in the Oval Office, had what was described as a good conversation and discussed the week ahead while "reflecting on the last four years of the administration's work and accomplishments."

"They reiterated that those who broke the law and stormed the Capitol last week do not represent the America First movement backed by 75 million Americans, and pledged to continue the work on behalf of the country for the remainder of their term," the senior official said. Pence finally got "a glimpse of POTUS' vindictiveness", one source familiar with the situation said, using the acronym for President of the United States, CNN reported further.

Congressional Democrats have introduced articles of impeachment against Trump for allegedly inciting an insurrection and have called on Pence to invoke constitutional authorities to remove Trump from power. On January 6, a group of Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen election.

At least five people lost their lives in the riots. The US Congress, post the riots, certified President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's victory in the election. Biden is set to be sworn in on January 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

