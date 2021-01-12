12 soldiers of Bangladesh armed forces depart for India to participate in Republic Day parade

A consignment of 122 soldiers of Bangladesh armed forces has departed for India to participate in the Republic Day parade this year, the Indian Army said on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army said: "122 members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces departed for India to participate in RD Parade 2021. Together we Fought, Together we March. Tune in on 26 Jan 21 for the splendid parade."

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami, also said that Bangladesh armed forces will take part in the Republic day parade. "Bangladesh Armed Forces boarding @IAF_MCC C-17 Globemaster to join #RepublicDay Parade 2021. First time ever to host Flag of Bangladesh contingent in our Parade. Together We Fought, Together We March, proud of 50 years of a friendship beyond strategic partnership," Vikram Doraiswami wrote in a tweet. (ANI)

