RDIF to deliver 150 million doses of Sputnik V to Brazil in 2021, including 10 million in Q1

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will deliver 10 million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Brazil in the first quarter of 2021, with a total of 150 million doses to be delivered this year, according to the vaccine's official Twitter account.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], January 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will deliver 10 million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Brazil in the first quarter of 2021, with a total of 150 million doses to be delivered this year, according to the vaccine's official Twitter account.

"RDIF to supply 10 mln doses of #SputnikV vaccine to Brazil in the first quarter of 2021. First deliveries will begin as soon as January. Delegation from Brazil's Uniao Quimica headed by President Fernando De Castro Marques met today with RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev," the statement says.

"RDIF, Uniao Quimica agree to supply 150 million doses of #SputnikV vaccine to Brazil in 2021," Dmitriev said in a separate statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

