Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSA Ajit Doval visits Kabul, discusses Afghan peace process, combating terrorism

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday visited Kabul and met with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib to discuss cooperation in the ongoing peace process and combating terrorism. He also met former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:43 IST
NSA Ajit Doval visits Kabul, discusses Afghan peace process, combating terrorism
NSA Ajit Doval (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday visited Kabul and met with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib to discuss cooperation in the ongoing peace process and combating terrorism. He also met former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai. Sediq Sediqqi, Ghani's spokesperson said in a tweet that the two sides discussed expansion of cooperation in countering terrorism, and strengthening regional consensus on the Afghan peace process.

"President Ghani met with the Indian National Security Advisor, Mr. Ajit Doval at the Presidential Palace today. Both sides discussed expansion of cooperation in countering terrorism between the two countries, and strengthening regional consensus on Afghan peace process," he said. He quoted Ashraf Ghani as saying that the Afghan National and Defense Security Forces are the righteous pillars of Afghanistan's stability and are fighting in the front lines against the regional and global terrorism.

"The President also stressed that India and Afghanistan's joint endeavors in collaboration with the NATO and the US could achieve more success in the fight against the terrorism," he said in another tweet. In a tweet, Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, said that he and Doval exchanged views on the peace process, and the role of India in establishing peace in Afghanistan. He also thanked the Indian NSA for his opinion on the peace process.

"Pleased to welcome Ajit Doval, the Indian National Security Advisor. We exchanged views on the Peace Process, the beginning of second round of talks and the role of India in establishing peace in AFG. I thanked India for its principled position on supporting the peace process," Abdullah tweeted. Afghanistan's Office of the National Security Council said that the two sides held extensive conversations on strategic mutual interest, combating terrorism and building peace.

"NSA @hmohib hosted his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and his high-level delegation from Delhi for a two-day visit in Kabul. The two sides held extensive conversations on issues of strategic mutual interest, including on synchronizing efforts to combat terrorism and build peace," Office of the National Security Council said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,04,95,147, active cases at 2,14,507

The overall caseload in the country reached 1,04,95,147 including 2,14,507 active cases on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW. The cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,29,111. The death toll has gone up to 1,51,52...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 357 fresh cases, 11 deaths; positivity rate 0.50 pc

Delhi recorded 357 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 6.31 lakh, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.50 per cent.This is also the tenth time the daily incidences count stood below the 500-...

Amazon warned Parler about violent content before cutoff -court filing

Amazon.com Inc warned Parler about vile and threatening language on its site before cutting off the social media platform favored by many supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump from its servers, according to a court filing. In exhibits t...

Ugandans lose voice, digital rights in pre-poll blackout

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Ugandas ban on social media days before presidential elections shows a rattled president flexing power over the Internet at the expense of free speech and citizen rights, digital c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021