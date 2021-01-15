Left Menu
Russia registers 24,715 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 24,715 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,763 the day before, taking the tally to 3,520,531, the coronavirus response centre said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], January 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 24,715 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,763 the day before, taking the tally to 3,520,531, the coronavirus response centre said on Friday. "Over the past day, 24,715 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,258 cases (13.2 per cent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,520,531, with the rate of increase at 0.7 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 5,534 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 5,893 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,094 cases, up from 3,041 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,361 new cases, up from 1,263 the day before. The response centre reported 555 coronavirus fatalities, down from 570 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 64,495.

Total recoveries count 2,909,680 after 27,636 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 27,956 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

