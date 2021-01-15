Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand reports 188 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand on Friday reported 188 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total caseload during the past month to 7,213, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:41 IST
Thailand reports 188 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bangkok [Thailand], January 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Friday reported 188 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total caseload during the past month to 7,213, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). Of the new cases, 154 were domestic infections while 34 others referred to those from abroad, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin told a press conference.

Thailand has so far confirmed 11,450 infections, 9,204 of which were domestic cases while 2,246 others had returned from abroad, Taweesin said. Of that total, 8,288 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 3,093 others are currently hospitalized, with 69 fatalities having been reported so far, he said.

The country has confirmed domestic infections in 60 of its 77 provinces, but 20 of these provinces have not reported new cases over the last seven days, Taweesin said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian economy “weak”, credit growth bottoming out: Report

American brokerage BofA Securities on Friday said the Indian economy continues to be weak, pointing to activity indicators tracked by it.On the positive side, the brokerage said credit demand is bottoming out and the real lending rates adju...

Nord Stream 2 delays resuming pipeline construction - report

The Russia-led Nord Stream 2 consortium is not resuming work to complete the subsea gas pipeline to Germany just yet, daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing a consortium spokesman, amid pressure from Washington to halt the project.A ...

Rugby-Sale Sharks appoint former captain Sanderson as new director of rugby

Sale Sharks have appointed former club captain Alex Sanderson as their Director of Rugby after reaching an agreement with Saracens to release him from his contract, the Premiership Rugby side said on Friday.Sanderson, 41, started his career...

Defence Minister unveils India's first indigenously developed driverless metro car

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onFriday unveiled the countrys first indigenously developedDriverless Metro Car at the BEML manufacturing facility here.The Minister, who visited the facility, said he was proudof the good work the team of eng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021