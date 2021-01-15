Left Menu
Development News Edition

After surge in Covid-19 cases, new strain, France imposes new travel restrictions

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases and the discovery of a new strain in the United Kingdom, French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday announced that people travelling to and fro France will need to present a negative PCR test before arrival and self-isolate for seven days in the country.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:54 IST
After surge in Covid-19 cases, new strain, France imposes new travel restrictions
French Prime Minister Jean Castex (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases and the discovery of a new strain in the United Kingdom, French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday announced that people travelling to and fro France will need to present a negative PCR test before arrival and self-isolate for seven days in the country. Those travelling to France from outside the European Union (EU), including the UK, will need to present a negative PCR test before arrival, CNN quoted PM Castex.

"We are going to significantly tighten the conditions of entry into the national territory and strengthen border controls," CNN quoted Castex as saying. Talking about new restrictions, French PM said that "Starting Monday, all travellers wishing to come to France from a country outside the EU will have to take a PCR test before leaving. Those concerned will also have to pledge to self-isolate for seven days once they arrive in France and to repeat a second PCR test afterwards."

The country has just extended its national curfew from 6 pm until 6 am in a bid to fight Covid-19 and "avoid harsher measures," CNN reported. The total number of coronavirus cases reported in France is 2,909,723, while the death toll stands at 69,452, according to the Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BJP's Mahesh Sharma to get vaccinated on Jan 16, among first MPs to get jabbed

Former Union minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma on Friday said he would take the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, becoming one of the first parliamentarians to get jabbed for coronavirus in the country.Sharma, a trained MBBS docto...

Two RAS officers suspended on charges of corruption in Rajasthan

Two Rajasthan Administrative Services RAS were suspended by the state government on charges of corruption on Friday. As per an order of the Department of Personnel, the then Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dausa, Pushkar Mittal, and the then S...

USTR says Vietnam's currency actions 'unreasonable' but holds off on tariffs

The Trump administration on Friday said Vietnams actions related to currency valuations are unreasonable and restrict U.S. commerce, but is not taking immediate action to impose punitive tariffs.Releasing the results of its Section 301 inve...

NDMC, EDMC mayors ask Delhi govt when will Rs 938 cr be released

A day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced Rs 938 cr for the municipal corporations of Delhi to pay salaries of their employees, two mayors on Friday asked when will the fund be released to the civic bodies.In a press ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021