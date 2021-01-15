After surge in Covid-19 cases, new strain, France imposes new travel restrictions

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases and the discovery of a new strain in the United Kingdom, French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday announced that people travelling to and fro France will need to present a negative PCR test before arrival and self-isolate for seven days in the country. Those travelling to France from outside the European Union (EU), including the UK, will need to present a negative PCR test before arrival, CNN quoted PM Castex.

"We are going to significantly tighten the conditions of entry into the national territory and strengthen border controls," CNN quoted Castex as saying. Talking about new restrictions, French PM said that "Starting Monday, all travellers wishing to come to France from a country outside the EU will have to take a PCR test before leaving. Those concerned will also have to pledge to self-isolate for seven days once they arrive in France and to repeat a second PCR test afterwards."

The country has just extended its national curfew from 6 pm until 6 am in a bid to fight Covid-19 and "avoid harsher measures," CNN reported. The total number of coronavirus cases reported in France is 2,909,723, while the death toll stands at 69,452, according to the Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

